Liverpool Players Who Could Join EFL Clubs Before Domestic Deadline

While Liverpool's transfer team have been showered with praise in recent seasons for their astute buys, the outgoings from Anfield have been arguably even more impressive.

Despite a whole host of stellar arrivals, the club have managed to balance the books by generating funds via the sales of some of their fringe players and products of their academy, and with the EFL transfer deadline extended until 16 October there could yet be a late clear-out.

Rhian Brewster and Dejan Lovren have already found themselves heading for pastures new this summer, yet with lofty purchases including Diogo Jota and Thiago seeing their net spend shoot to around £34m, the Reds look set to offload a number of players before the window closes.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi had all been the subject of intense transfer speculation earlier this year. However, with Europe's top-tier sides unable to conduct any further business, the Reds will now turn to the lower leagues as they look recuperate some of their spends through the sales of their youngsters - or at the very least ship them out on loan in a bid to trim the wage bill.

1. Harry Wilson

After four loan spells in five years which included stints in League One, the Championship and most recently the Premier League with Bournemouth, it seems the Reds have finally come to the conclusion Harry Wilson doesn't have what it takes to make it under Jürgen Klopp.



In truth it's difficult to envisage where the Wales international fits in Klopp's machine-like starting XI, yet with a bid of £12m plus add-ons from Burnley rejected shortly before the Premier League window closed, another temporary move seems the most likely outcome.



Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Derby County have all expressed an interest in taking the 23-year-old on loan, and with first-team football at Anfield looking increasingly unlikely, a move back to the second tier would probably suit all involved.

2. Ben Woodburn

Having impressed Klopp early on in the German's Anfield tenure, Ben Woodburn has struggled to kick on as both he and the club would have hoped.



The youngster's spent the last two seasons out on loan - first with Sheffield United and then with Oxford - however, both moves have proved underwhelming with injuries limiting his game time and just 21 league appearances made.



Both Charlton Athletic and Hull City have expressed an interest in the 20-year-old, and while this season is far from make or break for the youngster, you feel a solid campaign without further injury disruptions will be key if he's to fulfil his evident potential.

3. Herbie Kane

Despite numerous injury problems Herbie Kane made quite an impression at Hull City having spent the second half of last season on loan at the

KCOM Stadium.



The midfielder finished the campaign with two goals from his nine appearances, and although he was sidelined for the majority of the move, Hull have seen enough to want to secure a permanent deal.



With Grant McCann's men now in League One, the signing of Kane would represent a marquee arrival - the 21-year-old was named in the League One Team of the Season in his only other spell in the third tier while on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

4. Liam Millar

After a disappointing two-year loan spell with Kilmarnock, Liam Millar looks set for another temporary move away from Anfield.



No fewer than nine clubs are said to be interested in acquiring the services of the 21-year old Canada international, with Stoke City, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers just a handful of the sides in the running.



While there's been no talk of a permanent move away from the club at this stage, if Millar is to be afforded a chance at Liverpool it's imperative he impresses next season.

5. Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips seems destined to be playing his football away from Anfield, yet it remains unclear whether he'll be moving on a temporary or a permanent basis.



Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Reading and Swansea are all keen on the 23-year-old who spent last season in Germany as he helped Stuttgart achieve promotion to the Bundesliga.



With less than 12 months remaining on the centre-back's current deal, Liverpool may be tempted to cash in on the youngster and avoid losing him for free next summer.