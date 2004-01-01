Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Carabao Cup

Thursday night will finally bring us Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

The first meeting was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak from which Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only confirmed positive, and the right-back's availability for this one has still not been decided.

Jurgen Klopp also has a few AFCON absences and injury problems to contend with, so here's the lineup he could go for.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Kelleher could get another start | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Alisson is likely to be back from Covid-19 but he's yet to play in the Carabao Cup this year and Kelleher deserves another shot.



James Milner (RB) - Alexander-Arnold might not make it back in time, and if he doesn't, the experienced Milner could return at right-back.



Joe Gomez (CB) - Has played just 14 minutes of Premier League football this campaign but hasn't missed a second of Carabao Cup action, so should replace Ibrahima Konate in the lineup for this one.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - A permanent starter when fit, expect Van Dijk to keep his place.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Played a surprising amount of the Shrewsbury game considering Kostas Tsimikas is a capable backup.

2. Midfielders

Jones should return | James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - A key cog at the base of Liverpool's midfield.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The skipper has had a nice, long rest over the past few days and should reclaim his spot in the midfield.



Curtis Jones (CM) - With Naby Keita on international duty and Thiago out injured, expect Jones to get the nod.

3. Forwards

Gordon could keep his place | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Kaide Gordon (RW) - The youngster impressed against Shrewsbury and should get another shot here, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both out.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Diogo Jota has been superb in his absence but Firmino should get another chance to reclaim his place in the squad.



Diogo Jota (LW) - Klopp will consider giving this spot to Takumi Minamino, but Jota looks like a more dangerous option back in his original position.

You can read 90min's Liverpool vs Arsenal preview here.