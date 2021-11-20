Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Smarting from their first defeat of the season, Liverpool welcome a buoyant Arsenal to Anfield in the Premier League this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men were condemned to a 3-2 away defeat at West Ham prior to the international break, which followed on from their second half collapse in their draw with Brighton at Anfield the previous week.

The German will be keen to get Liverpool back to winning ways against an Arsenal side who sit just two points behind. This is how his Reds could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson struggled against West Ham | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Endured an afternoon to forget against West Ham last time out.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - A hat-trick of assists for England against San Marino in midweek.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman has struggled in recent weeks, but he should improve with a more settled backline.



Joel Matip (CB) - Seems to be preferred by Klopp over Ibrahim Konate given his experience.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson has been sent for a scan on his hamstring this week following his exploits for Scotland, but Klopp has an able deputy.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho has returned to the side recently for Liverpool | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - His return from injury has been much welcomed by Klopp.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Another Liverpool midfielder whose season has been disrupted by injury, and he could be thrusted back into the starting lineup with Klopp short of options.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Failed to properly nail down a spot in the team despite the Reds' injury issues this season.

3. Forwards

Mane sustained a rib injury while on international duty | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Three games without a goal is unchartered territory for the Egyptian this season.



Diogo Jota (ST) - The Portuguese boasts a bigger goal threat than Roberto Firmino, who is likely to be missing for the foreseeable future with a hamstring issue.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Sustained a rib injury on international duty with Senegal, but he has been pictured training this week.