Liverpool will be looking to end Arsenal's five-game winning streak when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Reds go into this one in a rich vein of form themselves, having not lost in the Premier League since November last year. However, they could be without Mohamed Salah, who limped off in their most recent victory over Brighton.

Here is the starting XI Klopp seems likely to go with in midweek...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson is tied for the most Premier League clean sheets this season | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Alisson has rarely been called into action this season, only being forced into just over two saves per 90 minutes.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The Premier League's leader in assists this campaign with 11.



Joel Matip (CB) - Does not attract as many headlines as his centre-back partner but Matip staying fit has been a big reason for Liverpool's success this season.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The best defender in the Premier League and the best centre-back on the planet.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Has recently admitted that he relishes the competition between himself and Alexander-Arnold. Robertson will be hoping to close the gap in the assists charts on Wednesday.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho was once linked with Arsenal | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - The lighthouse amid the chaotic pressing that Klopp encourages.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Rested for the Brighton game so he will be fresh for this one.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - So important for Klopp. His leadership and willingness to plug gaps make him indispensable.

3. Forwards

Diaz has slotted straight into the Liverpool side | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Diogo Jota (RF) - Klopp will be hoping that this spot can be occupied by Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah. However, if the Egyptian does not make it, Jota is a great option to possess.



Sadio Mane (ST) - Has played down the middle to mixed success this season.



Luis Diaz (LF) - Such a good signing. Plays like he's been at Liverpool for half a decade.