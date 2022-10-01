Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Liverpool travel to the capital to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp deviated away from his favoured 4-3-3 against Rangers in midweek, unleashing four forwards ahead of a double pivot in midfield. "It's important that we are unpredictable again," Klopp explained, causing a headache of uncertainty for opposition managers (and anyone tasked with guessing their lineup).

Nevertheless, here's the XI Klopp could select for the trip to the Emirates this weekend.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in 11 Premier League appearances against Arsenal, including one for Chelsea | Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - The Premier League's most proactive keeper has completed a division-high 11 defensive actions outside his box this season.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool's much-discussed fullback will be lining up for his first match as a 24-year-old after hitting the milestone on Friday. Although the prospect of Gabriel Martinelli gunning for him isn't much of a present.



CB: Joel Matip - The unheralded but integral centre-back is Liverpool's most recent recipient of a Premier League Player of the Month award - claiming the gong last February.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - The out-of-form defender has completed as many tackles as penalty-conceding fouls (one) in the Premier League this season.



LB: Kostas Tsimikas - If Andy Robertson can't win his race against time to get fit for Sunday's fixture, Tsimikas is an able deputy (although, Brighton's Solly March gave him such a chastening afternoon he had to be replaced by James Milner).



CM: Fabinho - The Brazilian was a key figure in the Monaco side that surprisingly dumped Arsenal out of the Champions League in 2015, earning a memorable 3-1 victory at the Emirates.



CM: Thiago Alcantara - Arsenal are one of just three clubs Thiago has ever scored a brace against. The Spanish midfielder hasn't bagged multiple goals in the same game since firing two past David Ospina for Bayern Munich in 2017.



AM: Diogo Jota - The scourge of the Gunners has scored in each of his four Premier League appearances for Liverpool against Arsenal.



RW: Mohamed Salah - Only Robbie Fowler (163) has scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool than Salah (122).



ST: Darwin Nunez - Klopp delivered a rousing appraisal of Nunez's buzzing and busy display against Rangers, perhaps hinting at the Uruguayan keeping his position.



LW: Luis Diaz - The Colombian winger's family gave the Liverpool manager a handmade satchel as a gift after losing last summer's Champions League final which had "Kloop" stitched into it. Close enough.