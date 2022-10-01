Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Liverpool travel to the capital to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp deviated away from his favoured 4-3-3 against Rangers in midweek, unleashing four forwards ahead of a double pivot in midfield. "It's important that we are unpredictable again," Klopp explained, causing a headache of uncertainty for opposition managers (and anyone tasked with guessing their lineup).
Nevertheless, here's the XI Klopp could select for the trip to the Emirates this weekend.
GK: Alisson - The Premier League's most proactive keeper has completed a division-high 11 defensive actions outside his box this season.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool's much-discussed fullback will be lining up for his first match as a 24-year-old after hitting the milestone on Friday. Although the prospect of Gabriel Martinelli gunning for him isn't much of a present.
CB: Joel Matip - The unheralded but integral centre-back is Liverpool's most recent recipient of a Premier League Player of the Month award - claiming the gong last February.
CB: Virgil van Dijk - The out-of-form defender has completed as many tackles as penalty-conceding fouls (one) in the Premier League this season.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas - If Andy Robertson can't win his race against time to get fit for Sunday's fixture, Tsimikas is an able deputy (although, Brighton's Solly March gave him such a chastening afternoon he had to be replaced by James Milner).
CM: Fabinho - The Brazilian was a key figure in the Monaco side that surprisingly dumped Arsenal out of the Champions League in 2015, earning a memorable 3-1 victory at the Emirates.
CM: Thiago Alcantara - Arsenal are one of just three clubs Thiago has ever scored a brace against. The Spanish midfielder hasn't bagged multiple goals in the same game since firing two past David Ospina for Bayern Munich in 2017.
AM: Diogo Jota - The scourge of the Gunners has scored in each of his four Premier League appearances for Liverpool against Arsenal.
RW: Mohamed Salah - Only Robbie Fowler (163) has scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool than Salah (122).
ST: Darwin Nunez - Klopp delivered a rousing appraisal of Nunez's buzzing and busy display against Rangers, perhaps hinting at the Uruguayan keeping his position.
LW: Luis Diaz - The Colombian winger's family gave the Liverpool manager a handmade satchel as a gift after losing last summer's Champions League final which had "Kloop" stitched into it. Close enough.
- Arsenal vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
- Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Source : 90min