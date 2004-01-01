Liverpool predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Liverpool resume Premier League matters on Saturday as they welcome Steven Gerrard - and his Aston Villa players - back to Anfield.

The Reds head into the game sitting second in the table and having just rounded off a perfect Champions League group stage with a 2-1 win at AC Milan. Jurgen Klopp's men have been hugely impressive this term, having lost just once in all competitions and winning 18 of their 23 fixtures thus far.

The return of club legend Gerrard will be a special occasion but, although his arrival has elevated Villa in recent weeks, might not yield the result to put an end to Liverpool's current run of six straight wins. Here's who Klopp could field to get number seven.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been excellent of late | Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Has kept a Premier League-high eight clean sheets so far this campaign.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Was rested in midweek but should definitely return to the fold for the visit of Aston Villa, having shown excellent form in recent weeks.



Joal Matip (CB) - Nat Phillips performed admirably in Milan and Joe Gomez made a return, but Matip should continue at the heart of defence for now.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Wasn't included in the squad for his side's Champions League tie on Tuesday but will inevitably make a 16th Premier League appearance on Saturday.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Looking to build on three assists in his previous three league outings.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson should come back into the fold | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Didn't exactly dazzle at Wolves last time out but should be restored to the lineup to skipper Klopp's side once more.



Fabinho (CM) - Tyler Morton may have given us a glimpse of the future in midweek, but Fabinho is still very much the present.



Thiago (CM) - Putting in consistently impressive performances in a Liverpool shirt now, and will surely start in this familiar midfield three once again.

3. Forwards

A truly incredible player | Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - His 13 strikes is four more than anyone else in the Premier League scoring charts already. Shall we just give him the Golden Boot now?



Divock Origi (ST) - Hailed as a Liverpool legend by his manager (jokingly, but still) and, after two crucial goal-scoring performances in his side's last two outings, may have just earned himself a start ahead of Diogo Jota.



Sadio Mane (LW) - No goal or assist in five outings but he's always so effective and involved for Liverpool.

