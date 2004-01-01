Liverpool predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League title race on Saturday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham.

The Reds then saw Manchester City extend their lead at the top by three points on Sunday, as well as Pep Guardiola's side giving their goal difference a big boost in the process.

Jurgen Klopp knows every single game is crucial in the context of the quadruple chase. That could influence his team selection here, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea to follow quickly after.

This is the starting XI Klopp could pick...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Aston Villa (4-3-3)

Luis Diaz was Liverpool's star man on Saturday night | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - Some might have expected the giant Brazilian to rush forward for a late set-piece against Spurs following his heroic goal against West Brom last season.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Wasn't on top of his game on Saturday and will hope for an improved performance at Villa Park.



CB: Joel Matip - Could return to the lineup after being rested in favour of Ibrahima Konate in the last game for the Frenchman's first Premier League appearance since early March.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - Having Van Dijk fit is one of the main reasons Liverpool are back in the title race this season. Hasn't missed a Premier League game since before Christmas.



LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Andrew Robertson looked like he could use a rest against Spurs and the Greek replaced him early in the second half in that one.



CM: Naby Keita - Jordan Henderson could make way to keep him fresh to start at Wembley at the weekend.



CM: Fabinho - Provides the foundation for everything Liverpool do and it was telling that Spurs were at their best at Anfield when their attacks bypassed his area of the pitch completely.



CM: James Milner - Thiago was rested against Newcastle recently so it stands to reason he could be again with the FA Cup final only a few days away.



RF: Mohamed Salah - Will be desperate to play every single minute and his fitness is second to none, although he could still be rotated out after starting on the bench against Newcastle.



ST: Diogo Jota - It makes sense to swap in the Portuguese for this one, having only appeared from the bench at the weekend.



LF: Luis Diaz - Two goals and two assists across his last four Premier League appearances and was the team's brightest attacking spark on Saturday night.



