Liverpool have the chance to seal qualification for the Champions League knockout stages when they host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side last suffered defeat all the way back in April, when they were dumped out of the quarter-finals of Europe's premier competition by Atletico's city rivals, Real Madrid. The Reds are one of four sides with a perfect record from the first three matchdays of this season's tournament, defeating their upcoming opponents as recently as a fortnight ago.

Here's the XI Klopp may select in an attempt to extend Liverpool's continental excursions after Christmas.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Atletico Madrid - Champions League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - Unflappable between the sticks, Alisson's propensity to fly out of his box and sweep up behind Liverpool's high line is borne out by his competition-high tally of six defensive actions outside the penalty area in this season's Champions League.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - As creatively prolific as ever domestically, 88 players have surprisingly created more chances than Liverpool's playmaking fullback in the Champions League this season.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - As Klopp eases his marquee signing of the summer into the fold, the 22-year-old may be granted his first European outing this season.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - With the troubling memory of an uncharacteristically error-strewn display in the reverse fixture still fresh, Van Dijk will surely be given the chance to improve upon last month's slip-ups.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Having featured in each of Liverpool's last 25 matches in Europe's premier competition, Robertson is unlikely to miss his first continental outing since 2019.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones (CM) - Succinctly described as 'everywhere and in everything' at his best by his manager, Atletico are set to become the latest side infested by Jones.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - In the continued absence of the doubtful Fabinho, Liverpool's skipper hasn't looked out of place at the base of midfield.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Just as Thursday is the new Friday, midfielders are the new centre backs for Liverpool this season as Oxlade-Chamberlain may be granted a start by the mass of injuries in his position.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Racking up 1.5 non-penalty goals and assists every 90 minutes this season, Salah is more than doubling his (already impressive) output from last term.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Despite technically being an Atletico Madrid player for two years, Jota never played a competitive minute for Liverpool's upcoming opponents, who may wish he never played a minute against them either.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Surprisingly dropped to the bench for Liverpool's Manchester United mauling, Mane will be primed for a midweek starting berth.