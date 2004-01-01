Liverpool are looking to advance to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since their 2019 triumph, but will have to eliminate Benfica in order to reach the last four.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have found their ruthless edge again this season after a disappointing campaign behind closed doors, and are firmly in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

After Watford jangled their nerves a little on Saturday, Liverpool know they're going to have to find an extra gear in order to win each of the three trophies left to claim this season.

Here's how they could line up in Lisbon...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alexander-Arnold should start | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Produced an enormous save to deny Watford the opening goal on Saturday, again coming up with the goods when Liverpool needed him most.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Returned to training last week and should come back into the fold in place of Joe Gomez.



Joel Matip (CB) - Matip's experience should just about edge out Ibrahima Konate in the battle for the right-sided centre-back slot.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Probably the first outfielder on the team sheet nowadays due to the attacking riches Liverpool now boast.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Has already grabbed Champions League assists away at Atletico Madrid and Inter this season.

2. Midfielders

Thiago's hitting his stride | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - Was contracted to Benfica's divisional rivals Rio Ave for three years but didn't play a single game for the club, instead spending that time on loan at Real Madrid and Monaco.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Remains a man for the big occasions despite a steady decline setting in.



Thiago (CM) - Finally emerging as one of the Premier League's leading midfielders, while he is the most recent winner of the Champions League in Klopp's squad.

3. Forwards

Diaz has quickly become a Liverpool favourite | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Going through a rough patch by his own lofty standards of late but that means he's well overdue a goal and Benfica should be nervous.



Sadio Mane (CF) - Benched on Saturday, presumably with this fixture in mind. Should get the nod over Diogo Jota.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Has registered just one goal and one assist in his seven games against Benfica.