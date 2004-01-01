Liverpool predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League

Liverpool host Benfica on Wednesday in the second leg of the pair's Champions League quarter-final tie.

With the Reds triumphing 3-1 in the return game last week, it will take a staggering comeback from the Portuguese side to prevent Jurgen Klopp's charges progressing.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to come on Saturday, here is the starting XI that the German seems most likely to turn to in midweek...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Gomez should be handed a rare start | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian has not missed a single Champions League game this season and that will not be changing on Wednesday.



Joe Gomez (RB) - Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in the world but his recent injury struggles mean Klopp may take this opportunity to rest the England international



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Van Dijk could probably do with a rest too, but it just isn't worth the risk.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Made a terrible mistake that led to Benfica pulling one back in the first leg but did also open the scoring. A net total of zero goals then.



Andy Robertson (LB) - His delivery from out wide has been a key weapon in Liverpool's arsenal for many years now.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho was not brilliant yesterday | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - Had a real stinker against Man City, which can happen to be fair.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Also struggled at the weekend but his on-field leadership will be required to ensure the Reds' high standards do not slip.



Naby Keita (CM) - Will be eager to impress with a place at Wembley on Saturday seemingly up for grabs if he performs.

3. Forwards

Diaz enjoyed himself in Lisbon | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Has been vital to Liverpool's Champions League success this season, netting eight goals.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Below Diogo Jota in the pecking order these days but has managed three goals in five European games this term.



Luis Diaz (LW) - The former Porto man infuriated Benfica fans by scoring a late clincher in the first leg.