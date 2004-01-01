 
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League as the Reds look to strengthen their Premier League title bid.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently trail leaders Man City by 11 points with a game in hand heading into this weekend after a brief wobble.

The Reds have won just once in normal time since December 16 - a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round - and were held at home for the first time this season in a goalless draw with ten-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Here's how Klopp's side could shape up this weekend.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Konate in action | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian has been missing for Liverpool recently due to Covid-19.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Returned in midweek after he missed the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury following a positive Covid-19 test.

Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Has yet to fully convince since his arrival in the Premier League.

Virgil Van Dijk (CB) - His height will help guard against Brentford's aerial threat.

Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotland captain will be keen to maintain his good form with Kostas Tsimikas snapping at his heels.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho netted twice against Shrewsbury | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - The Brazilian offers the perfect balance for attack and defence in midfield.

Curtis Jones (CM) - His slaloming runs from midfield can cause issues for opponents, but he needs to add an end product.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - His physicality in midfield will be key against a tenacious Brentford side.

3. Forwards

Jota in action | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Diogo Jota (RW) - The Portuguese will be keen to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility in the absence of Mane and Salah.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - Produced a deft backheel finish in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury last time out.

Takumi Minamino (LW) - Opportunities in the Premier League have been few and far between for the Japan international.

Source : 90min

