Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League as the Reds look to strengthen their Premier League title bid.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently trail leaders Man City by 11 points with a game in hand heading into this weekend after a brief wobble.

The Reds have won just once in normal time since December 16 - a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round - and were held at home for the first time this season in a goalless draw with ten-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Here's how Klopp's side could shape up this weekend.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Konate in action | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian has been missing for Liverpool recently due to Covid-19.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Returned in midweek after he missed the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury following a positive Covid-19 test.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Has yet to fully convince since his arrival in the Premier League.



Virgil Van Dijk (CB) - His height will help guard against Brentford's aerial threat.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotland captain will be keen to maintain his good form with Kostas Tsimikas snapping at his heels.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho netted twice against Shrewsbury | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - The Brazilian offers the perfect balance for attack and defence in midfield.



Curtis Jones (CM) - His slaloming runs from midfield can cause issues for opponents, but he needs to add an end product.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - His physicality in midfield will be key against a tenacious Brentford side.

3. Forwards

Jota in action | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Diogo Jota (RW) - The Portuguese will be keen to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility in the absence of Mane and Salah.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Produced a deft backheel finish in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury last time out.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - Opportunities in the Premier League have been few and far between for the Japan international.

