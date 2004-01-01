Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Liverpool's bid to close on the Premier League's top four continues on Monday night with a trip to Brentford.

The Reds have picked up maximum points in their last four top flight outings, besting Tottenham and Southampton prior to the World Cup before beating Aston Villa and Leicester.

The last of those four successes - a 2-1 win over Brendan Rodgers' Foxes at Anfield - was less than convincing though, and points to major investment being required in the heart of midfield.

That problem won't be solved before the clash with Brentford, however, who are into the top half of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win over West Ham.

Here's how Liverpool may line up in a bid to make it five on the bounce.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford (4-3-3)

Virgil van Dijk hasn't been happy with Liverpool's defensive displays | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

GK: Alisson Becker - It's easy to understand why Liverpool are sixth when you consider that Alisson, widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the division, has only kept four clean sheets during 2022/23.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - "I think some of it, I've not helped myself in certain situations throughout the season," Alexander-Arnold recently admitted, amid continued criticism of his defensive capabilities.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Doubted by many after a shaky start to his Liverpool career, Konate has silenced his critics with some commanding displays.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - The Dutchman has played 204 times for Liverpool in all competitions, all of them as a starter.

LB: Andrew Robertson - The Scot picked up a knock against Leicester in Friday's narrow 2-1 win, but may have recovered in time to start ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

DM: Fabinho - The glue at the base of Liverpool's midfield needs to get a grip of things and quickly - the Reds are far too open at the moment and easy to play through.

CM: Naby Keita - Two cameo appearances from the bench is all Keita has mustered in the Premier League so far this season. The Guinean's first start could be here at the expense of Jordan Henderson.

CM: Thiago Alcantara - Liverpool's midfield may be getting sliced to ribbons but you can't say that Thiago doesn't still ooze class.

RW: Mohamed Salah - The Egyptian has scored over 20 Premier League goals in four of his five seasons at Anfield. He has just seven so far this season.

CF: Darwin Nunez - Jurgen Klopp recently said 'there are a lot of similarities' between Nunez and Robert Lewandowski, That may be true in elements of the Uruguayan's play, but he has work to do on the goals front.

LW: Fabio Carvalho - Carvalho could make a welcome return to the starting lineup after sitting out the wins over Aston Villa and Leicester. If he doesn't perform, Cody Gakpo is likely to make his highly-anticipated debut.