Liverpool have their eyes on the Premier League prize as they welcome Brighton to Anfield this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain the only unbeaten side in the league, having netted 27 times in their first nine games.

Last weekend's 5-0 demolition of Man Utd at Old Trafford ensures confidence is high at Anfield, as they host a Brighton side capable of causing a shock.

Here's how Klopp could line his side up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Konate was given the nod by Klopp against Man Utd | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Likely to return to the starting lineup after being rested in midweek.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The England international has been in impressive form this campaign, capping off his start to the season with an assist at Old Trafford last weekend.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Returned to the starting XI for last weekend's thrashing of Man Utd, growing into a dependable presence after a shaky start to life at Anfield.



Virgil Van Dijk (CB) - His raking passes from the backline will keep Brighton on their toes.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman is an integral figure under Klopp and his attacking qualities will be required on Saturday.

2. Midfielders

Jones has stepped up this season | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - Absent with a knee injury in recent weeks, but he could return with the midfield injury issues beginning to pile up for Klopp.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - A gorgeous pass which released Salah for his hat-trick against Man Utd last time out in the league, the 31-year-old is going from strength to strength this season.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Has seized his opportunity in recent games following the injury to Harvey Elliott.

3. Forwards

Salah has been in devastating form this campaign | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Arguably the best player on the planet as he goes in search of his 16th goal of the season for Liverpool.



Diogo Jota (ST) - His agility could help unsettle a physically-imposing Brighton backline.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegal international was reduced to a place on the bench at Old Trafford last weekend. He'll likely start this one.