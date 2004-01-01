Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield for their first Premier League match in 28 days on Saturday afternoon.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the September international break have conspired to afford Liverpool a month without a match in England's top flight. However, this is the first of nine games the Reds have in October alone.

Here's the XI Jurgen Klopp may deploy in Liverpool's return to Premier League action.

1. Liverpool XI (4-3-3)

Alisson is unbeaten in seven career meetings against Liverpool (W5 D2) | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - To psych himself up before a match, Alisson listens to Brazilian gospel singers belting out a hymn.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - England's loss is Liverpool's gain as Klopp can welcome the 23-year-old back from the international break without a single minute of competitive action in his legs.



CB: Joel Matip - The Camerooian's international absence is entirely self-imposed after Matip stepped away from his country aged just 24.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - The Dutch captain scored his fifth international goal last weekend to extend the Netherlands' unbeaten run to 15 matches under Louis van Gaal.



LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Few players have embraced a nickname with quite the same enthusiasm as Tsimikas. The "Greek Scouser" even sourced a Liverpudlian phrase book last Christmas, Lern Yerself Scourse.



CM: Harvey Elliott - No teenager has played more minutes in the Premier League this season than Elliott.



CM: Fabinho - While his spot in the Brazilian national team is uneasy - Fabinho hasn't started for the Seleçao since March - Klopp rarely overlooks his midfield pivot.



CM: Thiago Alcantara - The returning metronome in midfield could make his first Premier League appearance since limping off during the opening weekend draw against Fulham.



RW: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool's leading scorer for the past five seasons returned early from international duty with Egypt to prepare for Saturday's match.



ST: Diogo Jota - Injury derailed Jota's start to the season but the Portuguese international - who marked his return to fitness with a goal for his country last week - could be in line for his first start of the Premier League campaign.



LW: Luis Diaz - Since joining Liverpool last January, no player at the club has scored more headers than the springy Colombian (four).