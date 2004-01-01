Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

The games don't get any easier for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday as they travel to the Amex Stadium to take on in-form Brighton.

The Reds have been disjointed for large periods of this season, no doubt in part because of an ongoing injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur are again ruled out here, and there's also serious doubts over the fitness of Darwin Nunez and James Milner. Andrew Robertson is also not 100% fit.

Here's how a depleted Liverpool may line up on the south coast.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton

Salah scored in the FA Cup third round but has just bagged just seven Premier League goals | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

GK: Alisson Becker - Just four clean sheets in 17 Premier League appearances for Alisson this season (23.5%) - a drop off of more than 20% on his Premier League career clean sheet ratio (44.4%).

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Troublesome defensive positioning aside, is there another full-back in the world with the vision and technical ability of Alexander-Arnold? Highly unlikely.

CB: Joel Matip - Has tasted success in just two of the Premier League games he's played in this season.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Another player who has struggled with injury this season, Konate will be wary of the threat posed from deep by Brighton attacking midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Normally the understudy to Andrew Robertson, there's likely to be another opportunity for Tsimikas as the Scot works on regaining full match fitness.

DM: Fabinho - Was regarded as one of world football's finest defensive midfielders no more than 12 months ago - times, and perceptions, have changed for the Brazilian since then.

CM: Jordan Henderson - Divides opinion over what he brings to Liverpool's midfield, but is nearly always available for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Has failed to feature in just two Premier League games this season.

CM: Thiago Alcantara - Has only shown glimpses of his brilliance since his move from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021. Will need to be at the races to combat Brighton's mobile midfield.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Just seven Premier League goals to Salah's name this season - he's only ever scored less than 20 once in his five seasons as a Liverpool player.

ST: Cody Gakpo - An injury scare for Darwin Nunez could hand a first Premier League start to exciting Netherlands forward Gakpo.

LW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Is fighting for his Liverpool career you could argue, and scored a lovely glanced header away at Brentford last time out.