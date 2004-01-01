Liverpool predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

Liverpool will be looking to build on last week's 3-0 away win over Norwich when they face Burnley at Anfield in Saturday's early kick-off.

This will be an emotional game for Liverpool, as it will be their first competitive home game with full crowds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how the Reds are expected line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson was defiant for the Reds last weekend as they kept a clean sheet against Norwich at Carrow Road | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (GK) - After clawing the ball out of Adam Idah's way last week to ensure Liverpool got a clean sheet against the Canaries, the shot-stopper will want a repeat performance in front of a packed Anfield.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - After missing Euro 2020 due to injury, the attack minded full-back looked fresh and well rested last week at Carrow Road, with his ability to get forward and cross as sharp as ever.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The defensive juggernaut made a triumphant return to the Premier League last weekend after missing the last ten months due to injury. He was cool, calm, and collected as Liverpool left Norwich with a clean sheet.



Joël Matip (CB) - One of the biggest questions this year for Liverpool is who will partner with van Dijk in defence. Matip is the obvious choice given their pervious chemistry. But with the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté and the return of Joe Gomez, Matip will need to produce each weekend to ensure his place in Klopp's XI.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - After featuring intermittently for the Reds in the 2020/21 season, the Greek full-back announced himself to the Liverpool fans with a fine showing at Carrow Road last weekend. Not only was he defensively sound, but he attacked excellently with runs down the left flank. Tsimikas will also be looking to send a message to Klopp, with Andrew Robertson now back in light training.

2. Midfielders

Keïta played well at Norwich | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fabinho (DM) - The anchor of Liverpool's midfield play is expected to get his first Premier League start at Anfield this weekend.



Naby Keïta (CM) - A lot of questions have been asked this summer about Liverpool's midfield, especially with the departure of Gini Wijnaldum. Keïta stepped up and slotted in last week and passed the first test of the season with flying colours.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - After a fine showing last weekend at Norwich, the midfielder is expected to get his second start of the season on Saturday. He will bring an important sense of urgency to the Liverpool midfield, which will compliment the conservative duo of Fabinho and Keïta.

3. Forwards

Jota is expected to lead the line | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - After his curling shot into the roof of the net sealed the three points last week, the Egyptian will be looking to take that momentum to Anfield this Saturday.



Diogo Jota (ST) - The Portuguese forward got Liverpool's season off to the perfect start last week with his first half strike. After Roberto Firmino's impressive second half performance, Jota will want to produce in order to cement his place as a regular starter for Klopp.



Sadio Mané (LW) - Mané was the only Liverpool forward who didn't score at Norwich last week, and after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, will be looking to get on the scoresheet on the return of a full Anfield crowd.