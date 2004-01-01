Liverpool predicted lineup vs Cardiff - FA Cup

Liverpool host Cardiff City on Sunday lunchtime, looking to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup for just the second time in the past seven seasons.

The Reds look on course to achieve that, coming into the clash off the back of three consecutive victories. After the 0-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg draw against Arsenal that followed their 4-1 win over Shrewsbury on round three, Jurgen Klopp's team have beaten Brentford 3-0, the Gunners 2-0 in the second leg of that semi-final, and most recently fought out a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace to maintain second spot in the Premier League table.

By contrast, the Bluebirds languish uncomfortably near the Championship drop zone, although have won two on the spin. Here's how Liverpool could line up to seal FA Cup progression.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Cardiff

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Conor Bradley will hope for another FA Cup start here | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Played in the third round and most recently kept a clean sheet against Arsenal; a safe pair of hands to allow Alisson a rest - he needs it.



Conor Bradley (RB) - With four cup appearances to his name so far this campaign, Bradley could take advantage of some expected rotation to start here.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Has largely been preferred for cup competitions, so could come in to replace Joel Matip at the back.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Very few are preferred to big Virg, who looks set for an eighth consecutive start on Sunday.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson started against Shrewsbury in the previous round, although Tsimikas could come into the fold as Cardiff visit.

2. Midfielders

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is loving life at the moment | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson (DM) - Fabinho, like Alisson, has just returned from international duty with Brazil, so Hendo could skipper the side from the base of midfield.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - In a rich vein of form at the moment, the Ox will be looking to build on his two goals in his previous two appearances.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Has started three of Liverpool's last four outings since returning from an eye injury, and should be set for another one here.

3. Forwards

Kaide Gordon scored his first professional goal as Liverpool beat Shrewsbury in the last round | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Kaide Gordon (RW) - At just 17 years of age, he's really impressing when turning out for the senior side and, following on from his goal in round three, he deserves a start in round four.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - With Diogo Jota preferred for league duties, we could see Firmino line up against the Bluebirds.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - Has struggled to find the consistency to get his Reds career off the ground, but can certainly use the three goal involvements he's registered in his last six outings to build.

