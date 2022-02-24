Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup final

Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's name will forever be woven in golden silk within the tapestry of Liverpool Football Club. However, across his seven seasons in English football, Klopp is yet to claim a domestic cup for the Reds.

Here's the XI the revered German coach may deploy to win an eighth different competition across his storied managerial career.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ahead of Sunday's #CarabaoCupFinal, @TrentAA and @andrewrobertso5 discuss what it would mean to win a trophy at Wembley ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Klopp has repeatedly insisted the Premier League's best goalkeeper will be overlooked in place of the custodian that has helped get Liverpool to the final of this competition.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - With three months of the campaign remaining, the top flight's most creative fullback has already amassed more assists (15) than he has in any previous senior season.



Joel Matip (CB) - Playing a relay role with Ibrahima Konate of late, Matip's experience of starting a Champions League final may edge him ahead of the 22-year-old.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - For an individual so highly regarded, Klopp has unsurprisingly used Van Dijk more often than any other outfield player this season.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotland international hasn't been on the pitch while Liverpool have conceded a goal in the League Cup since his debut in the competition for the Reds back in 2017.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - One of the few survivors from the club's only appearance in a domestic cup final under Klopp, Henderson captained Liverpool the day Manchester City beat them on penalties in the 2016 League Cup showpiece.



Fabinho (CM) - Alongside his recent glut of goals, Liverpool's trusty midfield screen has made a team-high number of blocks and tackles this season.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Between infuriating injury layoffs, Thiago remains one of Europe's most devastating deep-lying midfielders with the ball at his feet (or invariably rolled under his studs).

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Almost a fifth of Salah's minutes for Chelsea came during two League Cup ties against lower-league opposition in 2014.



Sadio Mane (ST) - A likely solution to the conundrum a double injury blow to Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino poses Klopp.



Luis Diaz (LW) - In what would be his sixth appearance for the club, Diaz could collect his first trophy on English soil.



Source : 90min