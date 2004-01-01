Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup final

Liverpool's hunt for a quadruple will be put to the test as they go toe-to-toe with Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The Reds reigned supreme over Thomas Tuchel's side in the Carabao Cup final just a few short months ago, with Kepa Arrizabalaga spurning the 22nd spot-kick of the penalty shootout to spark scenes of jubilation in the red end at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp's side have stuttered in their pursuit of the Premier League title after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham last weekend but, with a Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid at the end of this month, they will be keen to continue their momentum.

Here's how the Reds could line up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea (4-3-3)

1. Liverpool (4-3-3)

Diaz and Konate celebrate | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - His superhero abilities in one-on-one situations could prove vital against a pacey Chelsea forward line.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - One swing of his right boot is usually fatal for teams who offer him space.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Headed Liverpool ahead against Man City in the semi-finals on his last trip to Wembley.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Looking to make it a hat-trick of domestic trophies during his time at Liverpool.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Chelsea will need to be wary of his ability to attack the back post from crosses.



Fabinho (CM) - His effectiveness in breaking up opposition attacks, whether legally or otherwise, is a huge weapon for Liverpool.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - People doubted whether he'd be a success in a Klopp side but, after a difficult adaptation period, he has finally found his feet.



Naby Keita (CM) - Tends to reserve his best performances for these big occasions at Liverpool.



Mohamed Salah (RW) - His 30 Premier League goals this term means he's a shoo-in to be given the nod by Klopp in attack.



Sadio Mane (ST) - Operates as a central striker nowadays, producing a Man of the Match display in the semi-final against Man City.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Has made an incredible impact since arriving from Porto, preserving Liverpool's formidable home record with his equaliser against Tottenham last time out.