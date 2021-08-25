Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Premier League football is back, the Anfield faithful is back, and most importantly, Liverpool are back - and winning matches.

The Reds have started the season in impressive fashion, beating Norwich City and Burnley by an aggregate score line of 5-0, keeping back to back clean sheets in their return to action.

Supporters will be feeling confident - especially as key figures such as Virgil van Dijk get back up to speed from injury issues, but all that optimism will be put to the test by an insanely talented and star-studded Chelsea side.

Jurgen Klopp will want to see a performance worthy of champions on Saturday, and he'll need to pick his starting lineup accordingly. So, who should he select for the battle with the Blues?

Here's how Liverpool could line up against Chelsea on Saturday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Yet to concede a goal this season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (GK) - Goalkeepers live for clean sheets, so Alisson will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture. He'll need to be at his best to keep Romelu Lukaku and Co at bay, however.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - He picked up a minor knock at the end of the victory over Burnley, but Alexander-Arnold should be fit to start against the Blues. He's back in scintillating form.



Joel Matip (CB) - Klopp has hinted at rotating his centre-back options, but there's no reason to take out Matip when he's delivering these kinds of performances.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Slowly picking up speed and momentum, this major challenge may have come at the perfect time for Van Dijk. The Dutchman vs. Lukaku is going to be epic.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Kostas Tsimikas has deputised well for the injured Robertson of late, but the Scotsman is fully fit - and what he brings to the team is impossible to replicate. If he's 100% ready, he has to start, it's as simple as that.

2. Midfielders

Back in contention | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Chelsea's midfield will be tasked with giving Thiago as little time and space as possible, so it's the Spaniard's job to force himself upon the game on Saturday.



Fabinho (CM) - Liverpool's midfield has been lacking in Fabinho action due to the Brazilian's absence for personal reasons, but he's back in training and ready to protect that backline.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The instigator in the midfield. Henderson's experience and game management will be crucial against a Chelsea team that won't allow you to switch off for one second.

3. Forwards

Firing | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Cruelly denied a goal by the offside flag on Saturday, but Salah does love to get one over his former employers, Chelsea.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Roberto Firmino has found himself on the bench behind Jota so far this season, and that should continue against the Blues. He'll be looking to make it three in three.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Off the mark for the season with a goal against Burnley, Mane will want to prove he's back to his very best levels at Anfield. The Senegalese completes this fearsome front line.