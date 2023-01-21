Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Liverpool will look to build on the midweek FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves when they host Chelsea at Anfield.

That win helped to banish the memories of last Saturday's 3-0 humbling at Brighton & Hove Albion, when Jurgen Klopp's side were completely outplayed.

The German still has some injury concerns to deal with, but his squad is in relatively good shape ahead of the game against struggling Chelsea.

Here's 90min's predicted Liverpool lineup...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea (4-3-3)

Matip had a bit of a nightmare at Brighton | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - Had a watching brief for the FA Cup third round replay against Wolves. You'd expect the Brazilian to waltz straight back into the side.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Continues to serve up some delicious crosses and balls over the top, even if his defending is a little suspect at times.

CB: Joel Matip - At fault for Brighton's opening goal last Saturday on what was a torrid afternoon for Matip. Didn't even see out the 90 minutes on that occasion.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - The long-term future of Liverpool's defence should be secure with Konate, but he needs to start stamping his authority on opposing forwards now.

LB: Andrew Robertson - Should be fresh legged after Kostas Tsimikas started at Molineux in the FA Cup. Not long over an injury but should see out the game.

DM: Fabinho - Looks a shadow of the player he used to be at the base of Liverpool's midfield. Running through treacle is the expression many would use.

CM: Harvey Elliott - Scored a wonderful, wonderful winner against Wolves in midweek. May be shifted centrally to retain his starting place.

CM: Thiago Alcantara - Barely saw any of the ball at Brighton, which Liverpool know is the key to unlocking Thiago's best performances.

RW: Mohamed Salah - The scoring blues continue for Liverpool's Egyptian king - he won't be adding another Premier League Golden Boot to his tally this season.

CF: Darwin Nunez - Has Jurgen Klopp's complete support, despite missing a hatful of chances. The Uruguayan is getting into good positions, at least, and defenders hate coming up against him.

LW: Cody Gakpo - What better way to kickstart your Liverpool career than with the winning goal against Chelsea? That's likely what the Dutchman will be telling himself.