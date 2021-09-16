Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look back to their sparkling best as they prepare to host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

The opening five games of the season have provided a myriad of positives for the Reds, but Klopp may be most satisfied with the scheduling of the weekend's fixture. After a rousing 3-2 Champions League win on Wednesday, Klopp will not be subjected to the 'crime' of a 12:30 kick off which so emphatically irked him last season. Instead, the Reds welcome Palace to Anfield two and a half hours later.

Here's the lineup the 54-year-old may call deploy... at a reasonable hour.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - With three league clean sheets to his name already, Alisson can be confident of collecting another against Palace, a side that has failed to beat the Brazilian on four separate occasions.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Paul Pogba may be way out in front with a ridiculous (and unsustainable) seven assists, but Liverpool's 22-year-old (just 22!) has created the most chances in the Premier League from full-back so far this term.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - While Joel Matip has clearly begun the season as first-choice, the injury-prone 30-year-old can't be risked in too many more consecutive matches until the hugely talented Konate is afforded a taste of first team football.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Incredible as it seems, Van Dijk is still yet to suffer a Premier League defeat at Anfield after 49 matches at the ground for Liverpool - winning 43 of those.



Andy Robertson (LB) - After an injury-delayed start to the season, Robertson has seamlessly improved upon the already impressive displays Kostas Tsimikas delivered in his absence.

2. Midfielders

Not many better feelings ?



Special European night at Anfield! Amazing atmosphere, brilliant win! ?? pic.twitter.com/jpGv3nSEfC — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021

Jordan Henderson (CM) - The captain's winner against Milan ensured that he would continue his record of at least one goal in each of his 14 seasons of professional football.



Fabinho (CM) - With those dark days spend awkwardly filling in at the back a hazy memory of a bad dream, Fabinho's return to the base of midfield has been pivotal to the club's fast start to the campaign.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Rested in midweek and in the absence of Harvey Elliott, Liverpool's number six may resume his role surreptitiously orchestrating play.

3. Forwards

? games

7⃣2⃣ goals



Mo Salah’s Anfield record at the Reds is incredible ? pic.twitter.com/8Wi0FhGh7P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 15, 2021

Mohamed Salah (RW) - While others faltered, Salah somehow managed to rise above the chaos that swamped Liverpool to record the second-best goalscoring season of his career in 2020/21. With all pistons seemingly firing once more, Salah has already netted four in five.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Even if Roberto Firmino were available - which he likely won't be - Jota's swift adaptation to life on Merseyside (where he's averaged a goal every 140 minutes) might very well place him above the Brazilian in the pecking order.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Palace haven't enjoyed a particularly positive record against Liverpool as a collective of late, but their supporters must be sick to the back teeth at the sight of Mane. In each of his last eight meetings with the Eagles, the Senegal international has found the net.