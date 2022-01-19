Liverpool will be looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League when they travel to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Reds booked a Wembley showdown with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in midweek with a 2-0 away victory over Arsenal.

It means Jurgen Klopp's side have struck five times without reply in their last two outings, which has helped offset the impact of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's absence in attack.

In the meantime, here's how the Reds could line up this weekend.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson in action | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian faces stiff competition as first choice under Klopp with Caoimhin Kelleher impressing.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - A human highlight reel with his vast array of deliveries.



Joel Matip (CB) - Struggled in midweek, but he looks a far more assured defender in this Liverpool backline than Ibrahima Konate.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - A magisterial presence for Liverpool and excellent on the ball.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Delivered a sumptuous cross for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's header against Brentford.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho converts a penalty | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - Opened the scoring for the Reds with a header against Brentford last time out in the Premier League.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The Liverpool captain has come in for criticism in recent weeks but remains a pivotal part of their starting XI.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Not the most creative player, but his array of flicks and dribbles make him such a valuable asset.

3. Forwards

Jota in action | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Takumi Minamino (RW) - Oxlade-Chamberlain is a doubt with an ankle injury, which could open the door for the Japan international.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - A striker of the selfless variety, of which there aren't many around.



Diogo Jota (LW) - The Portuguese will be relishing the responsibility in the absence of Salah and Mane.

