Liverpool get their Carabao Cup defence underway against League One Derby County at Anfield this week.

It has been a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp and his troops, with the German convinced fixture congestion has played a major part in that.

It is safe to assume, then, that Liverpool will make a lot of changes for this one, and here is how he could set up against the Rams.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup

Roberto Firmino likely to lead the line



GK: Caoimhin Kelleher - Was Liverpool's goalkeeper of choice in the competition last year, so no reason it'll be any different this time.



RB: Calvin Ramsay - Good opportunity to see what the youngster has to offer.



CB: Joe Gomez - Should step back into the side after missing out against Spurs.



CB: Nat Phillips - Running out of chances to make the grade at Liverpool, but will be given another one here.



LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas - Will slot in at left back and do his usual thing.



CM: Curtis Jones - Another chance to stake a claim after his recent return from injury.



CM: Stefan Bajcetic - As with Ramsay, it looks like an ideal chance to see what he can do.



CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Should have time to squeeze in a few minutes between injuries.



RW: Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool are looking light in attack, so should take his place in a strong trio.



CF: Roberto Firmino - Likely to lead the line out of sheer necessity (or the absence of a youngster deemed ready for it).



LF: Darwin Nunez - Might play centre forward, might by left, but he will probably play.