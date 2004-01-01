Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Liverpool welcome Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Arguably the nadir of a campaign to brush under the carpet last season was Liverpool's 2-0 defeat against the Toffees in front of an empty Anfield. The Reds have lost just three of the subsequent 34 matches at their sacred venue.

Here's the XI Jurgen Klopp may deploy against their city rivals this weekend.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

No goalkeeper can better Alisson's tally of 18 Premier League clean sheets this season | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Arguably a contender for Liverpool's player of the season with razor reactions in pivotal moments for the Reds.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - One of only three players in the Premier League with double-digit assist figures this season - the other two are Liverpool teammates.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Liverpool's not so secret set-piece weapon has scored towering headers from corners in his last three appearances for the club.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Keeping the commanding centre-back firmly in Liverpool's backline will certainly make Van Dijk's "almost impossible" quadruple that little more attainable.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotland international laid on two assists in Liverpool's ruthless 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park in December.

2. Midfielders

Thiago Alcantara became just the fourth player to complete more than 100 passes against Manchester United in a league game since 2003 in midweek | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Naby Keita (CM) - Boasting an added burst of urgency in Liverpool's midfield press, Keita is enjoying one of his better spells during an injury-plagued career on Merseyside.



Fabinho (CM) - The steady ballast at the base of midfield has scored as many Premier League goals this season as Roberto Firmino (five).



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - A red-card-inducing challenge from Richarlison against Everton limited Thiago's influence during last season's debut campaign. It would be a mammoth achievement for any opponent to get close enough to the Spain international to replicate such a tackle given his imperious form.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah has scored three goals in his last trio of meetings with Everton | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Despite the whiff of rotation hovering above every Liverpool XI, it's incredibly rare for Salah to be left out of a Premier League lineup - missing just nine games in the last five years.



Diogo Jota (ST) - In 22 Premier League starts this season, Jota has scored 15 goals compared to nought from seven substitute appearances.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Unbeaten in nine appearances against Porto's Lisbon rivals Benfica, Diaz can only hope for a similar record against Liverpool's neighbours ahead of his first Merseyside derby.