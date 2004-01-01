Liverpool head to San Siro for the second time this season as they take on Inter in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds made this exact trip to Italy on their last European outing, eliminating Milan and securing a perfect group stage finish.

Jurgen Klopp's side return on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Italian champions Inter.

With a full squad to choose from, here's how they could line up...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

A formidable duo | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - One of the best goalkeepers in the world will be hoping for a quiet evening, but is unlikely to get one.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Expect the flying right-back to exploit the space in behind Ivan Perisic, though don't be surprised if the Croatian returns the sentiment.



Joel Matip (CB) - Slightly has the edge over Ibrahima Konate in the centre-back pecking order right now.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman will be keen to get one over compatriot Stefan de Vrij in the blue-and-black corner.



Andy Robertson (LB) - See Alexander-Arnold's paragraph, but make it about Denzel Dumfries instead.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho scored Liverpool's winner at Burnley on Sunday | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - While there have been plenty of rotating pieces in Liverpool's midfield this season, Fabinho has usually been the constant.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The club captain and the man for the big occasions.



Thiago (CM) - Look, if Thiago is only going to be capable of playing about 12 games a season, this is definitely one you'd want him to be starting.

3. Forwards

Jota is now a key player for Liverpool | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Egyptian is currently three goals behind Sebastien Haller in the race for the Champions League Golden Boot.



Diogo Jota (CF) - Liverpool missed the Portugal forward from the off at the weekend and should be restored to the starting lineup.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The man of the moment will be hoping to strengthen his Ballon d'Or credentials with Champions League glory.