Liverpool predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League

With a 2-0 lead from the first leg in their back pockets, Liverpool will look to secure their spot in the Champions League quarter-final when they battle Inter on Tuesday.

Late strikes from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah got the job done in Milan and now Liverpool return to Anfield with a full squad and real hopes of progressing to the next round.

Here's how Klopp could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Matip has been unwell | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The stopper has three clean sheets in his last four European games.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - He's already overtaken his single-season assist record and Alexander-Arnold will just be looking to add to that.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Obviously.



Joel Matip (CB) - Matip has been struggling with an illness but trained fully on Sunday and should have recovered enough to start.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Five assists here would see him move level with Alexander-Arnold. Easy.

2. Midfielders

Jones deserves a run-out | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - His willingness to do the dirty work allows Liverpool's creative players to shine.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Thiago is back in training but a full 90 from him is unlikely.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Naby Keita got the nod in the 1-0 win over West Ham, so this could be Jones' chance to build on his recent momentum.

3. Forwards

Jota could start again | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Not at his blistering best against West Ham but Salah is still obviously one of the best players in the world.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Jota is over his ankle injury and will be looking to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Luis Diaz has been sensational since he joined but he might need a rest, meaning Mane could return to the left.