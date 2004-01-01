Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Liverpool travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday as they look to secure their third Premier League victory of the season.

After falling to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Chelsea last time out, the Reds will be eager to return to winning ways but they have a number of selection dilemmas to solve.

Both Alisson and Fabinho are set to be suspended for the game, while the likes of Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliot are missing through injury. Here is the most likely starting XI that Jurgen Klopp is left with after all of that is taken into account.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Kelleher has not played this season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - With Allison looking like he's going to be suspended for the trip to Leeds, Kelleher is likely to be handed a rare start. He impressed during a brief stint in the team last season, cementing his position as first reserve over Adrian.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Fresh from featuring in midfield for England during the international break, Alexander-Arnold will be relishing the opportunity to face Leeds. They tend to leave gaps out wide that the defender will be looking to exploit.



Joel Matip (CB) - Matip has managed to avoid injury so far this season and Liverpool will be hoping he stays fit throughout the year. He has made a great start to the campaign and will need to continue this form with Ibrahima Konate waiting in the wings.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - There were fears that Van Dijk might miss this clash after picking up a knock in the international break. Fortunately, he has managed to shake it off in time to feature.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Kostas Tsimikas did not do much wrong during his run in the side at the beginning of this season. However, he did not quite do enough to permanently displace the best left-back on the planet (probably).

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson will need to be on form in the absence of Fabinho | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - With Fabinho unavailable, Henderson will be asked to play a defensive midfield role on Saturday. Leeds love to break with incredible pace so his positioning will need to be on point all afternoon.



Naby Keita (CM) - Keita endured a traumatising international break, getting caught in the crossfire of a coup in his native Guinea. Klopp has said that the midfielder is happy to play and he will likely need to start with Harvey Elliott a doubt with injury.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Surprisingly, Thiago is yet to start a Premier League game this season. Injuries and suspensions should see him get the call-up on Sunday, though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another option and he may be able to better match Leeds' energy in midfield.

3. Forwards

Jota will start up front | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Another season, another strong start from Salah. The Egyptian has already registered two goals and two assists this season and will be confident of adding to his tally against Leeds' leaky defence. He netted a hat trick when these sides met at Anfield last season.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Roberto Firmino has not recovered from an injury he picked up against Chelsea last time out. As a result, Jota should start as a false nine - a role he thrived in last season.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane is yet to open his Premier League scoring account for the campaign and he will be desperate to do so against the Whites. He did net on his last outing against Leeds, which should give him confidence.