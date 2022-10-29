Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Liverpool welcome a struggling Leeds side to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday night.

In terms of Premier League points this season, Jurgen Klopp's side are closer to Leeds, who sit inside the relegation zone, than the division's leaders Arsenal. Like the bottom three, Liverpool are yet to win an away match this term but haven't lost in the Premier League at Anfield since March 2021.

Here's the lineup Klopp may deploy to crawl nearer top spot - however temporarily - and extend their unbeaten home record.

1. Liverpool XI (4-3-3)

Darwin Nunez is averaging a goal every 106 minutes for Liverpool across all competitions this season | Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - Liverpool’s goalkeeper is confident he could pick out a young spectator from the Kop 'if I was in the city centre and I heard him shouting my name', so distinct and undiluted is his support.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Still without a Premier League assist to his name this season, Alexander-Arnold's expected assists (xA) - i.e. the quality of the chances he is creating - has halved from 0.4 per 90 to 0.2 this season (per FBref).



CB: Joe Gomez - The former Charlton player's last start for the Addicks was a 2-1 win against Leeds back in April 2015.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool's home ground borders Stanley Park but the 'big fan' of Peter Pan may be interested in Merseyside's Sefton Park equipped with a statue of the children's character.



LB: Andy Robertson - The Scotland international is having to fight off stiff competition from Kostas Tsimikas, who has recorded a joint-team-high tally of five assists this season.



CM: Harvey Elliott - The first teenager to ever score in consecutive Champions League matches for Liverpool may be given the chance to find the scoresheet domestically for the second time this season.



CM: Fabinho - The first goal of Fabinho's most prolific campaign for Liverpool last season came against Leeds in September.



CM: Jordan Henderson - Liverpool's skipper opts for an unusual breakfast combination of scrambled eggs on toast with blueberries. “Everyone says it’s weird," he insists, "but try it, you’ll like it."



RW: Mohamed Salah - In just two appearances against Leeds at Anfield, Salah has racked up five goals and one assist.



ST: Darwin Nunez - The fastest recorded top speed in the Premier League this season was 36.5 km/h by Darwin Nunez against Fulham (per Opta).



LW: Fabio Carvalho - The former Fulham academy graduate has dovetailed well with Elliott since joining Liverpool in the summer, which is to be expected given the pair have known each other since going to the same school.