Liverpool are pencilled in to host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side failed to win a match for the first time since the opening week of November with a 2-2 draw away to Tottenham on Sunday as the Reds continue to plough through the fixture list while COVID claims a raft of other matches.

With availability concerns of their own, here's the XI Klopp may select for the midweek visit of Leicester.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Carabao Cup

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson has never been forced into an appearance in England's secondary cup competition, affording Kelleher a rare run out further guaranteed by the injury to Adrian.



Neco Williams (RB) - Despite just three starts across all competitions, Williams has registered as many assists as Sadio Mane this season (two).



Joe Gomez (CB) - While Nathaniel Phillips has been denied a berth in the XI heavily expected to be rotated by a fractured cheekbone, Gomez may well be poised for his first start since captaining the side in the previous round of the competition.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - In the continued absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip may well be afforded a rest as Liverpool's de facto first-choice centre back, opening a slot for Konate to fill.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - After an adaptation period of a debut campaign, Tsimikas has proven to be an able deputy for Andy Robertson on loftier stages than the League Cup this season.

2. Midfielders

James Milner has been to three League Cup finals with as many different clubs, winning just one | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - With arguably Klopp's first-choice midfield trio all sidelined through illness, the German coach won't hesitate to lean upon a player he has deemed to be 'pretty much the best Oxlade since I was here'.



Tyler Morton (CM) - In a budding Liverpool career the 19-year-old is yet to lose for the first team, winning five of his six appearances.



James Milner (CM) - Such is the gulf in experience between Liverpool's laudably professional 35-year-old and his potential midfield partner, Morton was ten days old when Milner made his professional debut.

3. Forwards

Roberto Firmino has only scored one goal in ten League Cup appearances | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Kaide Gordon (RW) - The hotly-rated 17-year-old made his senior debut for Liverpool in the third round of the competition earlier this season, one of 'many diamonds' en route to the first team according to assistant manager Pep Lijnders.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - The Brazil international may be forced into his first start this side of Halloween given the doubtful status of his normal replacement Divock Origi.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - The lesser-spotted Minamino could join his AFCON-bound teammates in a growing list of Liverpool players departing the club in the new year to play for their country in light of rearranged World Cup qualifiers. Klopp may make the most of his presence while he's here.

