Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening - their last of the calendar year.

The Reds endured their first postponed game of the season as the visit of Leeds scheduled for Boxing Day was put on hold. That leaves Liverpool with consecutive matches against Leicester across different competitions in less than a week after knocking the Foxes out of the Carabao Cup.

Here's the considerably stronger XI Jurgen Klopp may deploy to make for a more comfortable match against the side that forced them to penalties six days ago.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester City

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Virgil van Dijk is expected to return from Covid-19 | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Tied down to the club until 2027, no other squad member has committed more of their future to Liverpool than the 29-year-old keeper.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Leads the Premier League in expected assists (xA), chances created and passes into the penalty (per FBref).



Joel Matip (CB) - Three Liverpool players have carried the ball progressively towards goal more than 100 times this season; Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are joined by the surprise inclusion of Matip who has emerged as a penetrative driving force from deep for the Reds.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Across the three matches the Dutch centre-back missed with Covid-19 Liverpool conceded six goals, the same tally that they shipped over Van Dijk's past nine appearances for the club.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Liverpool's Boxing Day postponement ensured that Andy Robertson's three-game suspension spans the crunch clash against Chelsea to start the year (should it go ahead). Tsimikas is set to replace the Scot for that game and here.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho could also return after isolation | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool's skipper has been at pains to express concerns surrounding player welfare in the face of an ever-congested calendar though is rarely overlooked for his own side's starting XI.



Fabinho (CM) - Should Klopp deem him available for a return from isolation, the imperious midfield screen will act as a much needed plug to fill the holes Tottenham and Leicester themselves have cantered through of late.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - With already double the Premier League minutes injury limited him to last season, he is arguably enjoying his most consistent - rather than spectacular - run of form since joining Liverpool.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah was rested in the Carabao Cup | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Afforded some rare respite for Liverpool's recent bout with the Foxes, there are few certainties more concrete than Salah lining up for the Reds this midweek.



Diogo Jota (ST) - With six goals in nine appearances (for three different clubs), Liverpool's frontman has scored more against Leicester than any other side in his career.



Sadio Mane (LW) - In light of the delayed release date of Premier League players bound for the Africa Cup of Nations, Mane is one of three members of the Liverpool squad that will not only be able to face Leicester, but also Chelsea this weekend.

