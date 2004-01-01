Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Liverpool host Leicester City on Thursday looking to avenge their 1-0 Premier League defeat to the Foxes in December.

The Reds come into this one off the back of a dominant 3-1 FA Cup win against Cardiff City on Sunday and they know that any slip-up here would essentially hand the title to Manchester City.

Here is the starting XI Jurgen Klopp seems most likely to select...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - Alisson has registered the 10th best save percentage in the Premier League this season.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Has been unplayable at times this season. Has torn Leicester to pieces in the past, so the Foxes will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that.



Joel Matip (CB) - Has shaken off injury concerns to piece together one of his best runs of form since joining Liverpool.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The best defender in the Premier League, and it's not even close.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Robertson's delivery shows no signs of tailing off. He has managed eight assists already this season.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Henderson staying fit has been a key reason for Liverpool's success this season.



Fabinho (CM) - Unsurprisingly, Fabinho is leading this Liverpool team for completed tackles this season.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - No Reds midfielder is averaging more passes per 90 minutes than Thiago this season. He makes this team tick.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RF) - Salah is back in contention after his AFCON exploits. We wouldn't put it past Klopp to start him either.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - With Sadio Mane coming back soon, Salah already in contention and Luis Diaz arriving, Firmino is in danger of being squeezed out of the side this season.



Diogo Jota (LF) - Jota's performances this season means he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

