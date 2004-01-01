Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the club's last match of the calendar year on Friday evening.

Jurgen Klopp will not only be facing his Liverpool predecessor when Brendan Rodgers leads Leicester onto Merseyside. The German will be going head-to-head with his former landlord.

After joining the club in 2015, Klopp rented a Formby property from Rodgers until Liverpool reportedly bought the house in 2019, affording their manager rent-free accommodation.

Here's the XI Klopp may deploy to get one over his former rent collector.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester (4-3-3)

Darwin Nunez is averaging the most shots and touches in the opposition box for Liverpool this season | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - A keen follower of Pentecostal traditions, Alisson is clear about his beliefs. "I'm not religious," he once explained. "I'm a follower of Christ."

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Still very much capable of outrageous passes - as demonstrated in the buildup to Liverpool's opener against Aston Villa - Alexander-Arnold is yet to register a single assist in any competition this season.

CB: Joel Matip - With Ibrahima Konate on the verge of availability once again after returning from Qatar, Matip's starting berth will be under more scrutiny in the coming weeks.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - The aerially dominant centre-back scored his first left-footed goal since 2018 against Villa on Boxing Day.

LB: Andy Robertson - Overtaking the Everton icon Leighton Baines, Robertson is now the defender with the most assists in Premier League history (54). In fact, only James Milner (87) has created more top-flight goals in Liverpool's entire squad.

CM: Jordan Henderson - While Rodgers was in charge of Liverpool, Henderson was almost sold to Fulham. However, the future club captain fought his way into Rodgers' starting XI and has been a mainstay under Klopp.

CM: Fabinho - Klopp values the defensive industry Fabinho can provide at his best so much he once claimed that the Brazilian 'saves our lives'.

CM: Thiago Alcantara - Sporting prowess runs in Thiago's family. The son of a former volleyball player and World Cup winner also has a professional footballer for a brother.

RW: Mohamed Salah - In almost half as many matches and minutes, Salah has equalled the tally of 172 goals which the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish scored for Liverpool.

ST: Darwin Nunez - The goals may not be quite so forthcoming but it is hard to argue with Klopp's insistence that Nunez is 'unstoppable in the moment, there is no defender who can really catch up speed-wise'.

LW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Playing in a role he admits is "a little bit new", Oxlade-Chamberlain is plugging a gap while Cody Gakpo waits in the wings and Luis Diaz remains injured.