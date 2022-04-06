Liverpool predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League

Liverpool are aiming to take control of the Premier League title race as they travel to face league-leaders Man City on Sunday.

The Reds made it five wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, with January arrival Luis Diaz providing a goal and an assist.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently trail City by just a single point at the summit of the table, but they have failed to record a league victory at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 heading into this weekend.

Here's how the Reds could shape up as they aim to reverse that record.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

van Dijk's influence will be key for Liverpool | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - As they did against Arsenal, Liverpool will need the Brazilian to be at his very best.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Underlined his prodigious talent with a couple of sumptous long-range through passes against Benfica.



Joel Matip (CB) - Should replace Ibrahima Konate after the Frenchman's error in midweek.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - A commanding presence in the backline, and you wouldn't bet against him to come up trumps at a set-piece for Liverpool.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Tends to produce the goods in these fixtures, delivering a gorgeous assist for Salah against City in Liverpool's title-winning season.

2. Midfielders

Boss last night, Naby lad ? pic.twitter.com/n4sGG5KC7t — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 6, 2022

Fabinho (CM) - Hard to quantify his importance for Liverpool in big games, but the Reds are a considerably superior side with the Brazilian strutting his stuff.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Liverpool will benefit from his calming influence on the ball away from home.



Naby Keita (CM) - Hugely impressive in midweek, providing the perfect blend of energy and poise with the ball.

3. Forwards

Luis Diaz celebrates | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Produced one of the goals of the season in the reverse fixture at Anfield, but he has failed to find the net in his last five games for club and country.



Diogo Jota (ST) - His nimble, all-action goalscoring qualities will be crucial for Liverpool away from home.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Has made a sizeable impact since arriving from Porto in January, providing a goal and an assist in the midweek Champions League win at Benfica.