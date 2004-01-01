Liverpool predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

Liverpool return to domestic action on Sunday when they make the short trip to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Reds inflicted a rare European home defeat on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek and are starting to show the kind of form that saw them romp to the Premier League title two seasons ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s free-scoring side have netted two or more goals in nine consecutive games in all competitions this season. They haven’t failed to score at all and the only side to limit them to a single goal was Chelsea back in August. Manchester United better beware.

Here’s a look at the starting XI Klopp could pick…

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson underlined his importance in Madrid this week | Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA/GettyImages

Alisson (GK): Back in action in the Premier League after missing the Watford game. Proved his importance in Madrid in midweek by making several important saves.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): Likely to be the only Scouser to start the match and will be keen to make his mark after a stop-start season so far.



Virgil van Dijk (CB): Another 90 minutes under his belt is another step closer to the towering Dutchman getting back to his best pre-injury form.



Joel Matip (CB): Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate aren’t getting a look in at the moment. Has played 90 minutes in all but one of Liverpool’s 11 Premier League and Champions League games.



Andrew Robertson (LB): Back to playing the full 90 minutes against Atletico after he was withdrawn early against Watford last weekend to rest.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho should return to the starting lineup | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM): Like Alisson, returns to the Premier League lineup after missing out last week because of international duty. Didn’t start in Madrid but came on at half-time.



Jordan Henderson (CM): Has started all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season, including playing the full 90 minutes in each of the last three.



Naby Keita (CM): Scored a stunner against Atletico and is battling with the veteran James Milner to keep his place here. Klopp should also have Curtis Jones back in the squad.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world on current form | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RF): The Egyptian King has scored in nine consecutive games in all competitions and has only failed to find the net once in the Premier League this season.



Roberto Firmino (ST): Has earned his starting place back after beginning the new season out of favour and behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order.



Sadio Mane (LF): His form appears to be back this season. Didn’t get on the scoresheet against Atletico but has five goals in eight Premier League games so far.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!