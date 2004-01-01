Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - FA Cup

Liverpool face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, aiming to progress from the heaviest of heavyweight FA Cup semi-finals.

The Reds booked their place in the last four of the Champions League this week, playing out an exciting 3-3 draw with Benfica and securing a 6-4 aggregate win. With five consecutive victories and a draw at City preceding that, Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves in great form heading into the business end of the season.

As does Pep Guardiola's side, of course. Here's how the Reds could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - Having played the last two rounds of the competition, the Brazilian should be set for 11th successive start in all competitions.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Joe Gomez has looked brilliant at right-back when deputising for Trent, but there's only one option for an occasion like this.



Joel Matip (CB) - Ibrahima Konate outshone Matip on Wednesday, but the more experienced central defender should get the nod here.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Rested for his side's Champions League clash this week, but will certainly return for this one.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Kostas Tsimikas earned plenty of justified plaudits in midweek, but we have a similar predicament to the one at right-back here.

2. Midfielders

Class personified | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - Was another to be left out against Benfica, but his effortlessly overarching presence will come back into the fold for this one.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Having played at the base of midfield in midweek, Henderson should return to the right of the middle three for this one.



Thiago (CM) - In line for a return to the lineup with Fabinho (a partnership proving to be a magic formula), after being brought on for a cameo on Wednesday.

3. Forwards

Not a bad signing, it turns out | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Hasn't been as bright as he can be in recent weeks, going into the weekend without a goal in his previous five appearances in all competitions.



Sadio Mane (ST) - With some rotation bound to happen to the forward line, Mane could return for a central role with Diogo Jota a minor doubt to feature.



Luis Daiz (LW) - Yet another blistering performance in midweek and, after having been brought off for the last 30 minutes or so, should be raring to go to wreak havoc among the City back line.