Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League

Despite questions about squad depth, Liverpool have been the early pace setters in the Premier League after six gameweeks and remain the top flight's only unbeaten team.

While Brentford and Chelsea have already caused Jurgen Klopp's side to drop points in 2021/22, the clash with Manchester City on Sunday promises to be the biggest test Liverpool have faced so far in the season.

Beat the reigning champions and Liverpool go into the international break top of the pile. Lose and they could drop out of the top four.

Here's how Liverpool could line up to face City.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson in action against Porto | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Brentford aside, Alisson has had a relatively quiet season so far. Keeping a fifth Premier League clean sheet of the season is the aim on Sunday.



James Milner (RB) - With Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured until after the international break, the Swiss Army Knife that is Milner will be drafted in to face his former club. If he is as successful in stopping Jack Grealish as he was with Wilfried Zaha, Liverpool could be in for a good afternoon.



Joel Matip (CB) - With four very strong centre back options to choose from, Matip has surprised some by becoming the preferred partner alongside Van Dijk in the early stages of this season, ahead of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - After missing the majority of last season, Van Dijk has played every minute of Liverpool's 2021/22 Premier League campaign so far.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Though Kostas Tsimikas has impressed, Robertson remains the undisputed first choice for Liverpool and his wide play will be particularly vital in the absence of Alexander-Arnold.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones might be in the best form of his career so far | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fabinho (DM) - Sometimes underrated in discussions of the world's best defensive midfielders, Fabinho has made an immense difference to Liverpool's entire system since being shifted back into the middle of the park.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool's captain loves the big games and Klopp will need him to be up for the fight against City's possession-hungry engine room.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Undroppable after highly impressive outings against Brentford and Porto, City is sterner test of the 20-year-old credentials.

3. Forwards

Salah is on the hunt for his third Premier League Golden Boot this season | David Ramos/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Liverpool's record breaking forward is the Premier League's joint-top scorer with five from six. The Egyptian has six goals in 12 games against City.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - After a brace in 25 minutes off the bench vs Porto, Firmino may have secured himself a starting berth for the weekend. Few are trusted more by Klopp for the big occasions.



Sadio Mane (LW) - After some shaky form last season, Mane looks to be approaching his best once again and has four goals so far in 2021/22.