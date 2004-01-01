Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool face old foes Manchester United on Tuesday night, looking to jump to the Premier League summit for at least 24 hours.

Jurgen Klopp's men are in scintillating form at the moment, having lost just once in 2022 and having won 20 of their 25 games since the turn of the year. The Reds proved their worth against the best last time out, securing a spot in the FA Cup final courtesy of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

They now face Manchester United, who are chasing Champions League qualification with two wins, two draws and two defeats in six Premier League fixtures behind them. Here's how Klopp could line his side up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - A massively important cog in this well-oiled machine, Alisson is in line for a 12th successive league start.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Has been maintaining the high level we all expect of him in recent months and is a certain starter for a game like this.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - It's getting hard to leave this guy out of the side, now.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Only Covid-19 has prevented him from playing Premier League minutes this campaign, as he's set for a 30th league appearance of the term.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson wasn't fantastic last time out (when compared to his tremendous comrades) and, after a stunning display against Benfica recently, Tsimikas could be in line for a surprise start here.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - A clean, imposing and stifling presence at the heart of the side, the Brazilian should be set for another start at the base of midfield.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Naby Keita was class at the weekend, although the Liverpool skipper should come back into the fold for this clash of titans.



Thiago (CM) - Was immense against City and is now consistently showing how pivotal he can be in this world-class team.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Not at all in the best of form at the moment, but it just seems wrong not to start him in this Liverpool side.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Sadio Mane represents a slight doubt to feature after needing ice after leaving the pitch at Wembley, so Jota could be set for a recall.



Luis Diaz (LW) - An incredible player to watch; just clearly adores kicking a ball around a field - and isn't too shabby at it, either.