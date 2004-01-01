Liverpool predicted lineup vs Milan - Champions League

Liverpool kick off their Champions League campaign with a home game against Milan on Wednesday.

The fixture is a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 finals, which incredibly are the only two previous occasions that the pair have played each other.

Injuries to Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott have left Jurgen Klopp with some selection dilemmas ahead of the match. Here is how we think the German will solve them...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Van Dijk has relished his return to the first team | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - After being given a reprieve from suspension, the Brazilian started against Leeds and will continue between the sticks as his side kicks off their European campaign.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Alexander-Arnold has started the campaign in great form and got another assist last time out. Klopp recently called him the best right-back in the world - and he's probably right.



Joel Matip (CB) - Keeping Matip free from injury will be important if Liverpool are to compete on multiple fronts this season. So far he has managed to avoid the treatment table.



Virgil van DIjk (CB) - After shaking off a slight injury scare during the international break, Van Dijk continued his record of playing every minute of Liverpool's season so far. Don't expect this to change on Wednesday.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - He missed a few games at the start of the campaign through injury but now he's back fit, Robertson is one of the first names on the team sheet.

2. Midfielders

Thiago played extremely well on Sunday | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fabinho (CM) - Like Alisson, Fabinho was also saved from suspension at the eleventh hour. Lucky he did, as he was in brilliant form against Leeds.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Harvey Elliott's tragic injury has opened up a spot on the right side of Liverpool's midfield three. It's likely to be filled by Henderson for this one. He adds solidity on European nights and has excelled in an advanced role in the past.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Thiago had one of his best games in a Liverpool shirt against Leeds. All the signs suggest he is ready to reach a whole new level at Anfield this season.

3. Forwards

Jota will play on Wednesday | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah has once again start the season strongly and he will be confident of opening his Champions League account for the campaign against Milan.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Roberto Firmino is not expected back in the first team for some time. In his absence, Jota has the opportunity to make the centre-forward spot his own.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane's wayward finishing is starting to get worrying. He may have finally tucked against Leeds but he took eight shots beforehand, ending the game with an xG of 1.86.