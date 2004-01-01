Liverpool predicted lineup vs Milan - Champions League

Liverpool will be looking to make it six wins from six in the Champions League group stages when they travel to San Siro to face Milan on Tuesday night.

These two famous European sides played out a cracker on matchday one with the Reds edging a rollercoaster contest 3-2.

With top spot already secured, Liverpool can afford to relax in Italy and rotation is a certainty. Here is the starting XI Jurgen Klopp seems most likely to go with.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tsimikas has plenty of admirers at Anfield | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Caoimhín Kelleher could be handed some minutes here, but it seems unlikely.



Neco Williams (RB) - Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a lot of football in recent times and although Williams is not on his level, he can be a solid option when his head's in the game.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Joe Gomez should be back on the bench for this one but it is too early for him to start. Expect to see summer signing Konate at the back instead.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Oozes calmness and composure, which will be vital in settling this makeshift back four.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Some Reds fans were calling for Tsimikas to start over Andy Robertson earlier this season. That is bonkers, but it does show how alluring the Greece international's playing style is.

2. Midfielders

Morton looks set to start again | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Tyler Morton (CM) - Morton made his Champions League debut in Liverpool's last European outing against FC Porto and performed well. Expect him to keep his place on Tuesday.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Henderson's experience will be important with Klopp set to name several younger stars.



Alex Oxlade--Chamberlain (CM) - Oxlade-Chamberlain has managed to remain fairly injury free this season. Long may it continue.

3. Forwards

Origi scored on Saturday | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The best player in the world right now. He will start.



Divock Origi (ST) - Origi gave us a timely reminder of his existence by scoring the winner against Wolves. Surely that's enough to earn him a rare start.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - The Japan international has endured an ultimately underwhelming Liverpool career so far. He will be looking to impress.

