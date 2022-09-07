Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli - Champions League

Last year's beaten finalists Liverpool will look to right the wrongs when they get their 2022/23 European journey underway against Napoli on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men haven't looked the same since falling to Real Madrid, with a 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth the only positive in an otherwise thoroughly underwhelming start to the Premier League season.

With injuries still wreaking havoc, here's how the boss could set up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli (4-3-3)

Salah has struggled against Napoli | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - The stopper has managed just two clean sheets this season and will do well to add to that here.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - May get an easier run of things as Hirving Lozano continues to be checked following a head injury at the weekend.



CB: Joel Matip - Given a nice rest last time out against Everton, Matip should be ready to return to the starting lineup here.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - Still not looking like himself this season and might have a tough time of things up against Victor Osimhen.



LB: Andy Robertson - Another who started the Everton game on the bench, Robertson's legs will have appreciated the chance to rest for an hour.



DM: Fabinho - The anchor man needs to be at his best to ensure Napoli don't win the midfield battle.



CM: Harvey Elliott - Injuries mean young Elliott may have to keep his place in the starting lineup, which is no problem for Klopp as he has plenty of faith in the teenager.



CM: Arthur - Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all unavailable, while there are doubts over the fitness of Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Thiago, so it may be time for a debut.



RW: Mohamed Salah - Salah has just two goals in nine meetings with Napoli across his time with Roma and Liverpool.



ST: Darwin Nunez - Up against another expensive young striker in Osimhen, it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top of that battle. Two of the best in the business.



LW: Luis Diaz - In each of his three years in the Champions League, Diaz has recorded two goals. Liverpool may need that figure to up with Sadio Mane gone and now would be a great time for the Colombian to flourish.