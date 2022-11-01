Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli - Champions League

Liverpool face the prospect of falling to a second straight home defeat against Europe's most in-form side when Napoli come to Anfield on Tuesday.

Both these sides have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages and while first place technically remains up for grabs, Liverpool would have to overturn a goal difference of seven to claim top spot. Given Napoli haven't lost at all this season, chances are this group is already done and dusted.

With a massive Premier League game against Tottenham at the weekend to consider, here's the lineup Jurgen Klopp may opt for.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli (4-3-3)

Nunez is quietly figuring himself out | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - The stopper admitted he should have done better to prevent Liverpool's slip-up against Leeds at the weekend.



RB: James Milner - Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to get a rest here and throwing young Calvin Ramsay in for his debut against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia probably wouldn't be a wise move.



CB: Ibrahima Konate - Joe Gomez had a howler against Leeds and might sit down in place of the returning Konate.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - Van Dijk's precious Anfield unbeaten run came to a stunning end against Leeds, so now it's time to start again.



LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Tsimikas has done a decent job of filling in for Andy Robertson and will likely get another chance to do so.



DM: Jordan Henderson - Henderson as a defensive midfielder probably isn't the answer, but it can't be much worse than persisting with this version of Fabinho.



CM: Harvey Elliott - One of the few bright spots for Liverpool this season, Elliott looks capable of holding down a long-term position in Klopp's midfield.



CM: Curtis Jones - Klopp will want to hand Thiago a rest and that means handing another opportunity to Jones.



RW: Mohamed Salah - An attacking injury crisis means Klopp doesn't really have the luxury of resting his big names right now.



ST: Roberto Firmino - Figuring out how best to use Firmino has been tough for the boss, who has swapped the Brazilian between striker and attacking midfielder in recent weeks.



LW: Darwin Nunez - Firmino's excellent form this season will force Nunez to accept another appearance on the left.