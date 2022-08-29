 
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds recorded a Premier League record-equalling 9-0 victory against Bournemouth last weekend. While it earned Liverpool their first win of the season, a thumping of that magnitude doesn't always breed success; only two of the last nine teams to score nine-plus goals have won their following top-flight match (D4 L3).

Here's the XI Jurgen Klopp may deploy to keep that winning feeling alive.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-3-3)

1. Liverpool XI

GK: Alisson - Had Muriel - Alisson's brother - plumped for a different hobby, football may have been robbed of one of the world's best goalkeepers who was inspired to don a pair of gloves by his elder sibling.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool's buccaneering playmaker has gone nine Premier League appearances without an assist, his longest drought since March 2021.

CB: Joe Gomez - The tee-total centre-back celebrated Liverpool's famous Champions League victory against Barcelona in 2019 with a game of Monopoly which dragged into the early hours. Wild.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - In the Premier League, Van Dijk has a better conversion rate with his head (13%) than his (supposedly) stronger right foot (2%).

LB: Andy Robertson - Brian 'Pop' Robertson, Andy's father, had to wear a metal back brace when he had a kickabout after sustaining a spinal injury in his youth. His neighbour Jim Duffy told the BBC: "Andy has got his determination, that never-give-up attitude, from his dad."

CM: Harvey Elliott - Buoyed by the first top-flight goal of his career last weekend, the 19-year-old could find the net in consecutive games for the first time since December 2020 during his impressive loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

CM: Fabinho - The languid Brazilian scored his first Premier League goal in a 4-0 victory at home to Newcastle on Boxing Day 2018.

CM: Jordan Henderson - Liverpool's skipper is one of a league-high seven players over the age of 30 to have appeared for the club this season.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Fantasy Football fans disillusioned by his lack of involvement in last weekend's rout - more than 450,000 users have transferred the Egyptian out in protest - may want to hold off any hasty sales given Salah's record of scoring in his last five matches against Newcastle at Anfield.

ST: Roberto Firmino - Liverpool's number nine became just the 19th different player in Liverpool's 130-year history to rack up 100 goals for the club against Bournemouth last weekend.

LW: Luis Diaz - With six goals in his opening ten Premier League matches at Anfield, only Fernando Torres can better Diaz's scoring start to life in Liverpool (per BBC).

