Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League this week in a battle of second vs 19th.

The Reds are looking to make it six wins in a row in order to keep the pressure and close the gap to Manchester City back to just a single point after their title rival's 7-0 win over Leeds on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the starting XI that Jurgen Klopp could pick...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ibrahima Konate could return to the Liverpool team | Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Will be happy with four clean sheets in his last five Premier League appearances and will expect another here.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Looking to build on his tally of seven Premier League assists for the season so far.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Could come back into the side to get more minutes under his belt in what promises to be a favourable fixture.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - An ever-present in the Premier League this season since his return from long-term injury.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Will surely be keen to start here, although there is case for Kostas Tsimikas to be involved.

2. Midfielders

James Milner might start against his former club | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Naby Keita (CM) - This could be seen as an opportunity to rest captain Jordan Henderson as the fixtures come thick and fast.



Fabhino (CM) - Will protect the back four and shut Newcastle down having been voted the best defensive midfielder around by our followers.



James Milner (CM) - Thiago has started the last five Premier League games in a row since recovering from injury so rotation wouldn't be a surprise.

3. Forwards

Diogo Jota could start again | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - A goal and assist across the last two games have directly contributed to successive 1-0 Liverpool wins.



Diogo Jota (ST) - May continue to start in place of Roberto Firmino, who has returned to full training but is likely to be be on the bench after injury.



Sadio Mane (LW) - This could be an opportunity to increase his goal tally for the season after not finding the net in his last six games in all competitions.

