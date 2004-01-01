Liverpool predicted lineup vs Norwich - Carabao Cup

Liverpool move from the Premier League to the Carabao Cup this week, taking on Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

The Reds moved second in the Premier League table at the weekend thanks to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and now face a cup game against a Norwich side in poor league form.

Liverpool are expected to go for a heavily rotated lineup for this one, so here's how they could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Caoimhin Kelleher could replace Alisson in goal | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - With Alisson likely to be rested, there will be a chance for a first appearance of the season for the 22-year-old Irishman, who has so far only made the bench.



Conor Bradley (RB) - The 18-year-old was left out of the weekend’s Under-23 game, suggesting he will be involved here. Neco Williams’ injury on top of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s illness also makes a start a distinct possibility.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - The £36m summer signing finally made his competitive Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace at the weekend and more minutes here would benefit him.



Joe Gomez (CB) - Another Liverpool defender for whom first-team minutes have so far been lacking this season. This is a good opportunity to build up some match practice.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - The Greek has already played almost as much football in the opening few weeks of this season as he did in the whole of last season.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones is yet to start for Liverpool this season | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - Liverpool will be keen for the home-grown youngster to get his first start of the season after only two substitute appearances so far.



Naby Keita (CM) - The Guinea international started twice in the Premier League in August and in the Champions League last week. He also scored off the bench against Palace and could be rewarded.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Playing time hasn’t been overly forthcoming this season in a continuation of last season. The former Arsenal man has to make the most of these chances.

3. Forwards

The stars could line up to present Kaide Gordon his debut | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Kaide Gordon (RW) - Rather like the aforementioned Bradley, there is fervour that the teenager could be involved after being left out of Under-23 action. He is only 16 but played once for former club Derby last season. A start is not necessarily expected but certainly isn’t out of the question.



Divock Origi (ST) - A surprise Champions League start last week but only two minutes in the Premier League so far this season for the Belgian. Could get another chance here.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - This is precisely the competition in which the Japan international can expect chances as he hasn’t yet made it off the bench in any of Liverpool’s other games this season.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!