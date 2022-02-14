Title-chasing Liverpool welcome Jurgen Klopp's favourite opponents Norwich City to Anfield for a Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.
Klopp's first ever meeting with the Canaries was a dramatic 5-4 victory sealed by Adam Lallana's 95th-minute winner. The German has never overseen anything but wins since. Against no other club in his career has Klopp recorded a lengthier 100% record.
Here's the XI Liverpool's coach may deploy to extend his winning record in this fixture.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Norwich City - Premier League
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Alisson (GK) - The Liverpool number one has never been on the pitch for a Norwich goal, limping off in the first half of a 4-1 win in 2019 before Teemu Pukki found the net.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - All on his own, Alexander-Arnold (ten) can eclipse the combined tally of assists mustered by the entire Norwich squad (nine) this season.
Joel Matip (CB) - Overlooked for both of Liverpool's Champions League trips to San Siro, Matip has started ten of the club's last 11 league games.
Virgil van Dijk (CB) - “He is completely back on track, he is absolutely at his best again." A worrisome assessment of Van Dijk from his manager for any opposition forward unfortunate enough to come up against the imperious Dutchman.
Andy Robertson (LB) - With five assists in his last seven appearances, Robertson has started 2022 in devastating form.
2. Midfielders
Jordan Henderson (CM) - Not risked from the off in midweek, Henderson's arrival was part of an instrumental triple substitution Klopp brilliantly made to arrest Inter's mounting control before a flurry of a late goals decided the first leg.
Fabinho (CM) - Liverpool's newfound scoring outlet has netted as many goals in his last eight games (five) as he had in his previous 150 club appearances.
Naby Keita (CM) - With both Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara only recent returning from injury layoffs, Klopp may turn to Keita rather than giving the pair a second start in three days.
3. Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW) - A goal and two assists in Liverpool's opening-day 3-0 win over Norwich proved a telling portent of the decisive campaign Salah has enjoyed this term.
Roberto Firmino (ST) - Liverpool's Champions League game-changer on Wednesday hasn't scored a Premier League goal since snaffling up a hat-trick against Watford in mid-October.
Luis Diaz (LW) - The winter arrival was hardly a flat-track bully during a devastating half-season for Porto this term, but did directly contribute to five goals in three games against Portugal's promoted sides.
Source : 90min