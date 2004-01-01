Liverpool predicted lineup vs Norwich - Premier League

With the nightmare that was the 2020/21 season over, Liverpool will get their pursuit of a better 2021/22 underway with a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

It's a rematch of the opening weekend two years back, which saw Jurgen Klopp's men romp to a 4-1 victory, and the Reds will be expecting a similar scoreline in the hope of sending a statement to the rest of the league.

Here's how the boss could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Van Dijk is back | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - With a new contract under his belt, Alisson will hope to keep the good times rolling into the new season.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he is feeling good after missing the Euros through injury. He'll feel as though he has a point to prove this year, and that sounds like good news for Liverpool.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Finally.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Konate has already been winning over fans in pre-season and could quickly blossom into an Anfield favourite. His partnership with Van Dijk has all the tools to be very stingy.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson is still dealing with an ankle injury, so Tsimikas will earn his first league start and add to the six minutes of Premier League action he has racked up in his Liverpool career so far.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho is a certain starter | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Fabinho (CM) - Another member of the new contract brigade, Fabinho received a call-up to the Brazil squad on Friday and will be riding that wave heading into this game.



Naby Keita (CM) - With both Thiago and Jordan Henderson still lacking fitness because of truncated pre-seasons, expect Klopp to turn to Keita for this one.



James Milner (CM) - There's no Curtis Jones because of a concussion, so veteran Milner will likely take the final spot in Liverpool's midfield.

3. Forwards

Salah is in line for a new contract | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah bagged a goal and an assist when these two sides met in 2019 and he'll be planning to do something similar this time around.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Firmino's short pre-season means he could end up being dropped for Diogo Jota, but the Brazilian seems fit enough to start this one.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Finishing off the terrifying trio is Mane, who is looking to rediscover his form in front of goal after an underwhelming season in 2020/21.