Liverpool predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - FA Cup

Liverpool travel to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals as they look to keep their quadruple bid alive.

The Reds strengthened their Premier League title hopes with a 2-0 win over Arsenal in midweek, moving to within a point of Man City at the top.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already secured the League Cup this term and, with progression to the Champions League last eight sealed, they will be keen to add another trophy to their growing tally.

Here's how the Reds could shape up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Van Dijk in action | Nicolò Campo/GettyImages

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Could be given the nod after guiding Liverpool to League Cup success in a penalty shootout.



Joe Gomez (RB) - With Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and James Milner a doubt, Gomez may get a rare start at full-back.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Faces a fight to nail down a permanent place in the side considering Joel Matip's strong form.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman has been imperious in recent weeks, at just the right time in the season.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Marshalled the lively Bukayo Saka in midweek to great effect.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho has been in excellent form | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - Produced another stellar performance at Arsenal last time out, shielding the backline with great poise.



Naby Keita (CM) - Rested for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, meaning he should be fresh for this weekend's clash.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Boasts the guile to unlock defences and should be given the nod this weekend.

3. Forwards

Si Señor ?



Typically relentless from @andrewrobertso5 before that clever, deft finish from Bobby doubled our lead!



The away end ? pic.twitter.com/vTf5ItfJKf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2022

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Showed his durability by coming off the bench in midweek despite limping off against Brighton last weekend.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Back on the goal trail with a deft flick to double Liverpool's lead in their 2-0 midweek win at Arsenal.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Has made an instant impact since joining from Porto, chipping in with a few vital goals.