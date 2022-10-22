Liverpool predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Before Jurgen Klopp's previous trip to Nottinghamshire, the Liverpool manager revealed his limited knowledge of the area: "I know Nottingham only from when I was a kid watching Robin Hood!"

Liverpool needed a winner from Diogo Jota with just 12 minutes to play to escape with a victory last March.

Here's the band of merry men Klopp may deploy for his second trip to the City Ground.

1. Liverpool XI (4-4-2)

Yet more goalkeeping brilliance from @Alissonbecker ⛔👏



An assist, a penalty save and two clean sheets in the space of a few days! pic.twitter.com/DeMmZDNo5B — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2022

GK: Alisson - Brazil and Liverpool's number one saved just the second penalty of his Premier League career in midweek after facing 15 (although five have missed the target entirely).



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The five years that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper spent as a coach in Liverpool's academy overlapped with Alexander-Arnold's ascension through the ranks of the club's youth system.



CB: Joe Gomez - Across his last five Premier League starts at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk, Gomez has overseen four clean sheets.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - The season Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018/19, Van Dijk recorded the fastest sprint in the entire competition (34.5km/hr).



LB: Andy Robertson - Liverpool haven't conceded a Premier League goal with Robertson in the team since August.



RM: Harvey Elliott - During his loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21, Elliott scored seven goals and created a team-high 11 but couldn't stop his side from losing when they visited Forest's City Ground.



CM: Fabinho - The Brazil international turns 29 the day after travelling to Nottingham.



CM: Jordan Henderson - "The most communicative player in the team", as dubbed by Fabinho, may have the chance to run his mouth this Saturday lunchtime.



LM: Fabio Carvalho - The spritely young 20-year-old has scored with his last two shots on target for Liverpool.



ST: Roberto Firmino - In just nine league games, Firmino has surpassed his goal tally from the entirety of last season.



ST: Mohamed Salah - After a session with a professional surfer which Klopp organised for the Liverpool squad in 2019, Salah could hold his breath underwater for more than three minutes.