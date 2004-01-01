Liverpool predicted lineup vs Porto - Champions League

After a hectic 3-3 draw with Brentford, Liverpool will look to calm things down when they travel to face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp, but with a crucial Premier League meeting with Manchester City just around the corner, the boss may wish to rest to some of his bigger names.

Here's how the Reds could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson is the undisputed starter | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - After shipping three against Brentford, Alisson will be eager to get the clean sheet train going again. No danger of losing his place, however.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Neco Williams is back in training but still short of fitness, so expect Alexander-Arnold to keep his spot in the team.



Joel Matip (CB) - A near-constant in Klopp's lineup, Matip probably needs a rest but will likely start here as the boss looks to protect another centre-back.



Joe Gomez (CB) - Virgil van Dijk's minutes are still being managed and Liverpool will prioritise the City game over this one.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Proved he can be relied upon earlier in the season and will give Andy Robertson a much-needed rest.

2. Midfielders

Jones bagged against Brentford | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fabinho (DM) - Midfield options are a little slim for Liverpool, who are currently without Thiago, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita. Expect Fabinho to start at the base.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Bagged the winner against Milan and should keep his spot in the squad as a result.



Curtis Jones (CM) - After being substituted following his goal against Brentford, expect Jones to get another start.

3. Forwards

Firmino is in line to start | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Liverpool's fastest-ever centurion, Salah will look to get on the scoresheet early and will likely not finish the 90 minutes if he does.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Benched by Diogo Jota, Firmino is back to full fitness and this is the perfect chance to hand him some minutes.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - Klopp tried to rest Sadio Mane for the Milan game and could do the same here, with Minamino waiting in the wings after his impressive Carabao Cup outing.